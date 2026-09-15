Manager Dave Roberts revealed that Sasaki (finger) will throw a simulated game Wednesday and not make a start later in the week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers are still undecided on whether Sasaki will make a start before the regular season concludes or if he will return as a reliever. The right-hander threw a bullpen session Monday and was under consideration to return Thursday versus the Reds. The 24-year-old got two relief appearances at the end of the 2025 regular season before being used out of the bullpen in the postseason.