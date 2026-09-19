Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Sasaki (finger) will return during next week's series against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Sasaki made it through an extended side session Wednesday (48 pitches) and is now ready to return, though the team is still undecided on whether he will start or pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen against San Diego. While the 24-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance, he has a 4.60 ERA overall this season. A bullpen role in the postseason seems likely for a Dodgers club chasing its third straight championship.