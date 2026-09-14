Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Sasaki (finger) threw a bullpen session Monday and is under consideration to start Thursday's game in Cincinnati, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Sasaki wore Dermabond on his right middle finger to protect against a recurrence of the blister that sent him to the 15-day injured list in late August. While Sasaki seemed to come out of his bullpen session OK, Roberts wasn't ready to lock him into Thursday's start yet, noting that "we just can't put him in a position to go backwards." Sasaki threw a simulated game last week but would likely have workload restrictions if he's cleared to start Thursday.