Glasnow allowed five runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Friday.

All of the damage came in the fourth inning between a Willy Adames RBI single and a Rhys Hoskins grand slam. Glasnow has allowed five runs in back-to-back starts, though he's avoided the loss in both of those outings. For the season, he has a 3.47 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 143:29 K:BB through 109 innings over 18 starts. He's projected to make his next start at Detroit rather than Philadelphia due to the Dodgers inserting Justin Wrobleski into the rotation for a spot start Sunday.