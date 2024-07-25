Glasnow (8-6) took the loss against the Giants on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Glasnow struggled with his command a bit in his return to the rotation, issuing walks in each of the first three innings before surrendering a leadoff homer to Matt Chapman to open the fourth. The right-hander threw just eight of his 21 first pitches for strikes while matching his season high with four free passes. On a positive note, Glasnow was able to get through five frames without any apparent setbacks and still managed to produce 10 whiffs on the night despite his command issues. He's now allowed two runs or fewer in five of his last eight starts.