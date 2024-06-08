Yamamoto came away with a no-decision in Friday's 2-1 extra-innings win over the Yankees, allowing two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The 25-year-old right-hander was brilliant in his longest scoreless outing in MLB so far, generating 33 called or swinging strikes among his season-high 106 pitches, but neither offense was able to put runs on the board until the 11th inning. Yamamoto will take a 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 83:16 K:BB through 72 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Royals.