Kyle Gibson SP STL St. Louis • #44 • Age: 36 Matchups at PIT, at WAS Rostered 70% Not a good sign when Kyle Gibson is kicking things off, but he consistently works deep into games and has two favorable matchups at Pittsburgh and Washington.

Reese Olson SP DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 24 Matchup at CIN Rostered 67% Another week, another chance to recommend Reese Olson, who seems to have gotten back on track after those two ugly starts earlier this month. It helps that the Reds don't match up well with righties, having the third-highest strikeout rate and fifth-lowest OPS against them.

Michael Wacha SP KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 32 Matchup vs. TB Rostered 47% Michael Wacha's start Thursday was just the latest in what's been a nice turnaround for the right-hander, even with an IL stint in the middle. He has a 2.43 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 8.0 K/9 in his past seven starts and has a favorable matchup this week against the Rays.

Zack Littell SP TB Tampa Bay • #52 • Age: 28 Matchups at KC, at TEX Rostered 58% No. 4 on this list is really the last that I have any enthusiasm for, and enthusiasm may not even be the right word for Zack Littell, who has been merely fine in his past couple turns. He does at least line up for two starts against teams that rank in the 11-20 range for runs scored.

Sean Manaea SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #59 • Age: 32 Matchups at WAS, at PIT Rostered 58% I'm not really to the point of recommending Sean Manaea, am I? OK, well he has pitched to a 3.89 ERA so far, albeit with a high walk rate and some early hooks. Really, his matchups against the Nationals and Pirates are the selling point here.

David Peterson SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #23 • Age: 28 Matchups at WAS, at PIT Rostered 25% Everything I just said about Sean Manaea also applies to David Peterson, except it's a 3.67 ERA instead of 3.89. What you're hoping is that the favorable matchups lead to two decent starts, which add up to a respectable weekly total.

Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN Minnesota • #78 • Age: 23 Matchups vs. DET, vs. HOU Rostered 39% A high-ish fly-ball rate and low-ish walk rate have allowed Simeon Woods Richardson to limit baserunners and overall damage, but his overall skill set isn't so impressive. Still, in a week like this one, with such limited choices, it's enough to recommend him with one good matchup (Tigers) and one not so good (Astros).

Ben Lively SP CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 32 Matchup vs. CHW Rostered 63% Ben Lively bounced back from a couple bumpy outings with a quality start at the Royals on Thursday and still has strong numbers overall. He can probably keep it going against a White Sox lineup that's still well behind every other in runs scored.

Jose Quintana SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #62 • Age: 35 Matchup at WAS Rostered 25% Jose Quintana has begun to stabilize after a rocky first couple months with four quality starts in his past six. He's still a risky play, but it helps that he's facing a Nationals team with the fifth-lowest OPS against lefties.