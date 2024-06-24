After a weekend like this past one, when there were so many performances of note, I think it's worth reminding you of this article's intent so that your cries of "Why not?" and "How come?" don't drown out the analysis.

Not every good performance raises a player's stock, and not every bad performance lowers a player's stock. I think most people, on a fundamental level, understand this and, thus, understand that identifying the best and worst performances from the weekend wouldn't fit the intent of a Stockwatch article. Identifying the most meaningful performances, whether for good or bad, would be.

Even if you understand this, though, your Fantasy rooting interests might take over. If you're hurting (boo!) or reveling (yay!) over something one of your players did, you may turn to an article like this one to "feel seen." But that's not the intent.

Some notable omissions ...

Pablo Lopez struck out 14 over eight shutout innings at Oakland Sunday. It was great and much needed after the way his recent outings had gone, but had I lost faith in him? Not really, so this performance doesn't really move the needle for me.



Dylan Cease wasn't able to make it through five innings against the Brewers Friday, capping an eight-start stretch in which he has put together a 6.43 ERA. But the walks are still under control, and the strikeouts are still amazing. Whatever is off isn't so far off as to think he'll never get it back, and I think downgrading him would be foolish.

Luis Severino had 10 strikeouts and 14 swinging strikes in his six shutout innings at the Cubs Sunday, both representing season highs. But the pitch selection and pitch characteristics weren't remarkably different. He's reinvented himself as a ground-ball pitcher this year and should maintain a respectable ERA, but there's no reason to think the strikeouts will become a trend.

Maybe after a less eventful weekend, those three performances (as well as several others) would have made the cut for this article, but they just didn't move the needle as much as the ones I've identified here.

And hey, I've mentioned them anyway, so you can come away feeling like you've been seen. Everybody wins!

Stock Up Bailey Ober SP MIN Minnesota • #17 • Age: 28 Saturday at Athletics INN 9 H 4 ER 2 BB 0 K 10 HR 2 So after that whole speech about the performances having to mean something, I'm mostly just reacting to the stat line here with Bailey Ober, whose domination of the Athletics (in back-to-back starts, no less) doesn't square with his 7.61 ERA in the preceding five outings. Of his 23 swinging strikes Saturday, seven came on the fastball, which has been his most troublesome pitch by far, so perhaps he's gotten a handle on it and can avoid his past pitfalls. Then again, he still served up two home runs in this start, which is his most worrisome attribute. He has also lasted 100 pitches only once this season, meaning that apart from this complete-game effort, even his good starts have been on the shorter side. So I'd say that the jury's still out on Ober's long-term outlook, but his stock is up if only because it had fallen so far. Jackson Merrill CF SD San Diego • #3 • Age: 21 2024 Stats AVG .289 HR 10 SB 9 OPS .771 AB 263 K 45 The big performance for Jackson Merrill came Saturday, when he went 3 for 3 with a walk and a home run, his 10th of the season but, more notably, his seventh in an 11-game span. The rookie has profiled well for batting average all this time (95th percentile xBA, according to Statcast) with his low strikeout rate, line-drive swing, and all-fields approach, but those latter two attributes also served to undermine his power potential. Over this 11-game span, however, he has put the ball in the air 55 percent of the time, up from 31 percent in his first 67 games, and it's having the desired effect. Better yet, he hasn't pulled the ball any more than usual, which suggests he's not forcing the issue. Obviously, this recent power pace isn't one he'll sustain for the rest of the season, but it signals the sort of breakthrough that could make the 21-year-old a must-start player the rest of the way. Alec Burleson DH STL St. Louis • #41 • Age: 25 2024 Stats AVG .285 HR 12 SB 5 AB 239 BB 10 K 36 Even as a rookie last year, Alec Burleson looked like a natural-born hitter, combining a low strikeout rate (13 percent) with respectable exit velocity readings (89.9 mph average) for an expected batting average of .277. His actual batting average was only .244, but the underlying numbers, not to mention his .331 batting average in his final minor-league season, gave reason to wonder if he might excel with regular playing time. Well, he's gotten regular playing time, having started 33 of the Cardinals' past 34 games, and is indeed excelling. His three-game series against the Giants this weekend saw him go 7 for 11 with two homers, three steals, seven RBI and seven runs scored. His .285 batting average and .469 slugging percentage are now virtually identical to his expected marks (.287 and .470), and while his lack of walks limits his appeal for points leagues, we're at a point where he's worth considering in all formats. Jordan Montgomery SP ARI Arizona • #52 • Age: 31 Friday at Phillies INN 6 H 5 ER 2 BB 1 K 5 Friday's outing for Jordan Montgomery, while solid enough, wouldn't seem to move the needle, really, until you consider what went into it. More specifically, his curveball was back to breaking like it's supposed to after lacking its usual effectiveness for much of the year. It actually had too much movement through his first 10 starts, and batters weren't biting, resulting in a 6.58 ERA. It first showed signs of coming around in his previous start against the White Sox, when he allowed no earned runs with seven strikeouts in five innings, and then was all the way back to its 2023 shape in this latest outing at the Phillies. It rated as his best pitch last year, when he delivered a 3.20 ERA, but he may have been slow to gain the feel for it this year after signing with the Diamondbacks at the end of spring training. Better days are ahead. Spencer Horwitz 2B TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 26 2024 Stats AVG .366 HR 2 OPS 1.041 AB 41 BB 9 K 5 To whatever degree Spencer Horwitz was still competing for the second base job in Toronto, he may have clinched it Sunday with a two-homer game. Power was the one thing missing through his first 12 games, during which he went 13 for 38 (.342) but with only two doubles. Between all the singles and the walks, he looked like the perfect table-setter and has indeed hit first or second every time he's been in the lineup. Power isn't going to be a big part of his game -- which is in fact why he had to move off his natural position, first base -- but he's such a good hitter otherwise that even just a hint of power should keep him in the lineup enough to factor in Fantasy. Perhaps he'll be something akin to what Jeff McNeil once was.