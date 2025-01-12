The Giants designated Sabol for assignment Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The move makes room on the Giants' 40-man roster for Justin Verlander, whose one-year, $15 million contract was officially signed Saturday. Sabol spent most of the 2024 regular season with Triple-A Sacramento, where he slashed .246/.340/.388 with 11 stolen bases, 11 home runs and 54 RBI across 403 plate appearances. He did appear in 11 regular-season games with the Giants, going 10-for-32 with five walks, two doubles and one RBI.