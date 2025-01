The Red Sox acquired Sabol from the Giants on Wednesday in exchange for international bonus pool space, Hunter Noll of Beyond the Monster reports.

Sabol had been designated for assignment but will now join a new 40-man roster. The 27-year-old has put up a .705 OPS over 121 games at the big-league level and is capable of playing the outfield in addition to catching. Sabol is likely to begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Worcester.