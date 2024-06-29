Doval (3-1) allowed a run on one hit and struck out one over over inning, blowing a save but earning the win Friday over the Dodgers.

Doval allowed a triple to Andy Pages, who came home on a Jason Heyward sacrifice fly that tied the game at 3-3 in the ninth inning. The Giants then got a walk-off home run from Brett Wisely to make Doval the pitcher of record despite his poor outing. He's given up nine runs over nine innings in June, though a pair of four-run meltdowns account for much of that damage. He hasn't been dominant this season with a 4.55 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 39:21 K:BB while converting 14 of 17 save chances over 31.2 innings.