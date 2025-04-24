Doval earned the save in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Brewers, allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Doval entered the ninth inning tasked with preserving the Giants' one-run lead. He issued a walk to Caleb Durbin and a double to Christian Yelich, but Doval was able to get Rhys Hoskins to fly out to come away with the save. Doval is up to five saves on the season, three of which have come over his last three outings, and he's tied with Ryan Walker for most saves on the Giants. Doval has a 2.25 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB over 12 innings this season.