Doval picked up the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Brewers after recording two outs in the ninth inning, striking out one.

Ryan Walker was able to log just one out before being pulled from a non-save situation, allowing two runs on three hits to make it a 4-2 game. That created a save situation for Doval, who fired each of his five pitches for strikes to tally his fourth save of the year. Both Walker and Doval have received six save chances apiece to begin the campaign, so this hierarchy atop San Francisco's bullpen has been more of a committee so far. Doval has a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB while converting four of his six save chances over 11 innings.