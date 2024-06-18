Miller (2-2) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings, earning the win Monday over the Cubs. He did not record a strikeout.

Miller allowed an inherited runner to score in the seventh inning on a Seiya Suzuki double, and Ian Happ followed that up with a three-run blast. That would have left Miller in line for the loss, but he pitched a scoreless eighth, and the Giants' offense rallied for the lead in the ninth. The southpaw has allowed six runs (four earned) over his last four appearances, one of which was an opener assignment Sunday versus the Angels. He's at a 4.24 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB with 10 holds and three blown saves over 34 innings. Miller is a versatile reliever, though his grip on a part-time setup role was tenuous even before his recent struggles.