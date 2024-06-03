Winn (forearm) could skip a rehab start in the wake of the Blake Snell (groin) injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Winn remains tentatively scheduled for a rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, but the Giants might need him more in the majors now with Snell expected to land on the injured list. Snell's next turn comes up Saturday, although it's possible Winn is brought back to start earlier than that and the rest of the rotation is pushed back. Because Winn isn't fully stretched out yet, fantasy managers would be best off keeping him benched this week, either way.