Winn (3-7) suffered the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Rangers. He struck out seven.

At least Winn was efficient in needing just 69 pitches while allowing eight baserunners and striking out seven. Otherwise, there wasn't much else good to glean from his start. He allowed five runs in the first two innings, then was pulled in the fifth after allowing a walk and a double with both runners eventually coming in to score to leave him with a final line of seven runs allowed. The other positive is that Winn was able to return to the hill after landing on the IL with the dreaded forearm strain in mid-May. However, it was more of the same as he had allowed 17 runs in three starts spanning 8.1 innings prior to landing on the injured list. If Winn is able to maintain his spot in the rotation, his next start is tentatively slated to take place next weekend when the Giants host the Angels.