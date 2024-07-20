Harrison allowed a hit and four walks over five shutout frames in a no-decision Friday. He struck out six during the loss to Colorado.

As is often the case, Harrison showed off his potential while struggling to hone his command. Only two Rockies reached scoring position against him and he never faced too heavy of a threat. Harrison has allowed fewer than two runs in six of his 17 starts this year but he's walked at least four on four occasions. The 22-year-old southpaw lowered his ERA to 3.86 with a 79:31 K:BB through 91 innings. Harrison's next outing is lined up to be a road matchup with the Dodgers.