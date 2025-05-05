The Giants recalled Harrison from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Harrison will join the major-league roster for the first time in 2025 after posting a 3.46 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 26 innings in six starts with Sacramento. The right-hander could replace Landen Roupp in the Giants' starting rotation or operate as a bullpen arm with the big club moving forward. In a corresponding move, reliever Lou Trivino was designated for assignment.