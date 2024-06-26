The Giants optioned Black to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Black was recalled from Sacramento ahead of Tuesday's contest, but he will now return to the minors without appearing in a game. The 24-year-old right-hander owns an 8.79 ERA and 1.95 WHIP in 14.1 innings with the Giants this season but the lack of depth in San Francisco's rotation could allow him to return to the majors if needed for a spot start. Hayden Birdsong was selected from Triple-A in a corresponding move.