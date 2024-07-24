The Giants reinstated Ray (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday ahead of his start versus the Dodgers.

Wednesday will mark Ray's first major-league start since he underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2023. He began a rehab assignment June 4 and has since posted a 3.38 ERA and 0.85 WHIP alongside a 45:6 K:BB across 29.1 innings in 10 games (nine starts). The 32-year-old southpaw reached 78 pitches during his latest outing with Triple-A Sacramento, though he could still be held to a pitch/innings restriction as he faces MLB hitters for the first time in nearly 16 months. Randy Rodriguez was optioned to Sacramento, and Keaton Winn (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL in corresponding moves.