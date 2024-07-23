Ray (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As expected, Ray has been cleared to return during San Francisco's upcoming series against the Dodgers after completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He may face some limitations during his first big-league start since March 2023, though he tossed 78 pitches and worked into the sixth inning during his final rehab outing Friday for Triple-A Sacramento.