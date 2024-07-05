Bivens is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Erik Miller in Friday's game against the Guardians, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bivens tossed five innings of one-run ball in his first MLB start in his most recent appearance this past Sunday against the Dodgers, but he'll be available out of the bullpen for what's essentially his second turn through the rotation. The right-hander will most likely shift into a more traditional bullpen role after Friday, as the Giants should get one or both of Kyle Harrison (ankle) or Blake Snell (groin) back from the injured list by next week.