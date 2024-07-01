Bivens (2-1) allowed a run on four hits over five innings Sunday, striking out three and earning a win over the Dodgers.

Bivens rolled through four shutout frames before coughing up a solo shot to Chris Taylor in the fifth inning. Bivens was originally slated to be the opener but ended up delivering the longest outing of his young MLB career by throwing 41 of 60 pitches for strikes. He's allowed one run over his last nine innings, lowering his season ERA to 2.57 alongside a 14:4 K:BB through 14 frames. Bivens will likely move back to the bullpen but could be used as a starter again in the near future.