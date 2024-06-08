Howard didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rangers, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Howard ran into some trouble in the first inning, walking the first two batters he faced before ultimately allowing a run on a sacrifice fly. While he'd hold the Rangers scoreless over his final 3.2 frames, Howard would wind up an out shy of qualifying for the win. The 27-year-old right-hander has yet to make it through five innings through his first three outings with the Giants this year, though he's allowed just three earned runs over 13.1 frames. Howard figures to remain in the rotation until Blake Snell (groin) is ready to return. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Angels in his next start.