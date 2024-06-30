Howard allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while failing to record a strikeout over 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Howard followed opener Erik Miller, though the Giants had the former enter the game in the second inning instead of waiting until the middle of the contest as they had in his previous two outings. Howard's had mixed results at best, with Saturday being his worst appearance of the campaign. He's at a 5.63 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB through 24 innings across seven outings (two starts). With Kyle Harrison (ankle) likely back next week and Blake Snell (groin) returning around mid-July, Howard's running out of time to make a positive impression. His chance of remaining a de facto member of the rotation will get slimmer if Hayden Birdsong turns in a strong performance in Atlanta on Tuesday.