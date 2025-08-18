Fitzgerald went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 victory over the Rays.

The 27-year-old filled in for Casey Schmitt (forearm) at second base for the second consecutive contest and made the most of it. Fitzgerald cracked a 398-foot solo shot off Tampa Bay reliever Mason Englert in the seventh to go back to back with Drew Gilbert. After a breakout rookie campaign in 2024, Fitzgerald has struggled with a .220/.278/.335 slash line, four homers, nine steals, 19 runs scored and 14 RBI across 233 plate appearances this season. He should continue to play a starting role in San Francisco while Schmitt is out.