Rogers (0-2) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Tuesday versus the Cubs.

Rogers was on the hook for the Cubs' three-run rally in the eighth inning. This outing ended his nine-inning scoreless streak, during which he allowed just four baserunners while striking out eight and collecting four holds. Rogers has been generally effective in a setup role this year with a 3.12 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 25:2 K:BB over 34.2 innings, to go with one save and 12 holds. While he sees plenty of high-leverage work, Rogers has often struggled when given opportunities to close, so Camilo Doval's role as closer is not in question despite his own struggles this year.