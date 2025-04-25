Rogers (2-0) earned the win during Thursday's 6-5 victory over Milwaukee, allowing a hit and striking out three in a scoreless inning.

Rogers entered the game in the eighth frame, striking out the first two batters he faced before giving up a single to Garrett Mitchell. However, Rogers kept his composure and struck out the final batter before San Francisco's offense scored two runs. The veteran reliever was efficient in the win, throwing 13 of his 16 pitches for strikes. The right-hander has been impressive over 14 appearances, recording a 0.68 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and a 13:2 K:BB with seven holds across 13.1 innings.