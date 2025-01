The Giants and Rogers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.25 million contract Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Rogers had been arbitration-eligible for a final time this offseason. The side-arming reliever has been one of baseball's busiest relievers over the last several seasons, most recently holding a 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 51:6 K:BB over 70.1 innings in 2024.