Naylor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Naylor snapped a 25-game homer drought dating back to May 4. The catcher has struggled at the plate for much of the campaign, but he's gone a respectable 6-for-23 (.261) over his last seven contests. With the Guardians carrying three catchers, Naylor's margin for error at the plate is thin -- he doesn't have the defensive skill of Austin Hedges or the offensive consistency of David Fry in his favor. Naylor is slashing .184/.253/.291 with four homers, 15 RBI, 18 runs scored and one stolen base over 174 plate appearances.