The Guardians designated McCaughan for assignment Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

McCaughan will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Gavin Williams (elbow), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Since the Guardians acquired him from the Marlins on May 9, McCaughan made two appearances out of the Cleveland bullpen, giving up six earned runs on nine hits and six walks over six innings. He'll stick around in the organization as starting depth at Triple-A Columbus if he clears waivers.