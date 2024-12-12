The Twins signed McCaughan to a minor-league contract Dec. 4.
McCaughan, 28, held a 6.21 ERA over 42 innings between the Marlins and Guardians in 2024. The right-hander has experience as a starter and a reliever and it's unclear which role the Twins have planned for him, but he'll likely begin the 2025 season at Triple-A St. Paul.
