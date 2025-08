Minnesota designated McCaughan for assignment Tuesday.

The right-hander joined the big club Monday but will lose his place on the 26-man and 40-man rosters just a day later. McCaughan made three appearances for the Twins early in the season and allowed one earned run with a 6:1 K:BB over 5.1 innings, but he's struggled to a 5.35 ERA in 17 outings (10 starts) with Triple-A St. Paul.