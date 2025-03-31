The Twins selected McCaughan's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
McCaughan will provide length in the bullpen for Minnesota. He's replacing Randy Dobnak, who was needed for 5.1 innings out of the bullpen Sunday in St. Louis.
