The Twins selected McCaughan's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

McCaughan will be joining the 26-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (illness), who was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. Though he could be a candidate to fill Woods Richardson's spot in the rotation the next time it comes up Wednesday in Detroit, McCaughan may be needed to cover multiple innings in relief behind right-hander Travis Adams during Monday's series opener with the Tigers. Adams is likely to function as more of an opener than a traditional starter Monday, given that he hasn't covered more than four innings in any of his appearances in the majors or minors this season. McCaughan has served in a swingman role at Triple-A for most of the campaign, logging a 5.35 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 66:25 K:BB in 72.1 innings.