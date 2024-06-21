Clase tossed a perfect ninth inning Thursday, striking out one to earn the save against Seattle.
Clase had allowed earned runs in consecutive appearances on June 9 and 11 but has regained his form since, tossing his third consecutive clean outing to close out the game for the Guardians. Clase ranks first in the American League with 22 saves, ranking behind only Ryan Helsley of the Cardinals who has 24 to lead the major leagues. Through 35.1 innings this season, Clase has allowed only three earned runs for an ERA of 0.76 with a 0.62 WHIP and 36 strikeouts.
