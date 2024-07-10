Clase got the save in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Tigers. He pitched one inning and allowed one unearned run on two hits.

Clase allowed the phantom runner to score in the bottom of the 10th but worked around trouble to get his 28th save. The 26-year-old was named an All-Star for the third straight season thanks to his minuscule 0.83 ERA through 44 appearances. Clase is as consistent as they come in a position that can have volatility, he's led MLB in saves each of the last two seasons and trails only Ryan Helsley in 2024.