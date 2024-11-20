The Guardians selected Aleman to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Aleman has been one of the most dominant relief arms in Cleveland's farm system over the past two years. He didn't allow a single earned run over 24 innings with Double-A Akron in 2023, and he surrendered just eight runs (five earned) in 22.2 Triple-A frames last season. He missed roughly three months of the 2024 campaign due to a lat injury, so the Guardians may still want to give him some more minor-league innings, though his MLB debut may not be too far away if he continues at his current pace.