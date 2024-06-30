Williams (elbow), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list earlier Sunday, is scheduled to make his first start of the season for the Guardians on Wednesday versus the White Sox at Progressive Field.

Williams' 30-day rehab window came to a close Sunday, so the Guardians brought him back from the IL a few days before he's set to make his 2024 MLB debut. The right-hander submitted a 7.88 ERA and 2.00 WHIP across eight innings over his first four rehab starts with Triple-A Columbus, but he looked strong his last two times out, turning in five- and four-inning starts while allowing two total runs and submitting a 10:2 K:BB between those outings. The Guardians will likely keep the 24-year-old's workload in check to some extent Wednesday, but based on how he concluded his rehab assignment, Williams might be worthy of activating this week while he faces off against a weak White Sox lineup.