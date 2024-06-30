The Guardians reinstated Williams (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Cleveland designated right-hander Darren McCaughan for assignment and demoted right-hander Triston McKenzie to Triple-A Columbus to clear spots on the 40-man roster, 26-man active roster and in the rotation for Williams, who is poised to make his 2024 debut for the Guardians during the club's three-game series versus the White Sox this week. Williams had been on the shelf all season after injuring his right elbow during a weighted-ball workout in spring training, but he looks to be stretched out for starting duty after covering five and four innings in the final two of his six rehab outings at Triple-A Columbus. After turning in a 3.29 ERA in 16 starts as a rookie in 2023, Williams makes for an appealing pickup in shallower formats where he might still be kicking around on the waiver wire.