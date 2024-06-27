Williams (elbow) yielded one run on three hits and two walks over four innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Williams wasn't very efficient, needing 82 pitches to cover his four frames. The results were impressive, though, as he struck out six, induced 16 whiffs and gave up just one batted ball hit at 95+ mph. The Guardians have not confirmed any plans for when Williams' season debut for them will occur, but it could be next week, as soon as Tuesday versus the White Sox. Williams has been on the injured list all season with a right elbow problem.