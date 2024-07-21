Williams (0-2) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Padres.

The Guardians mustered just two baserunners, giving Williams next to nothing for support. He had a particularly rough fourth inning, loading the bases and allowing all three runs on his line in that frame on three hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. This was the shortest of four starts for Williams so far, and it looks like he's still shaking off some rust after missing the first three months of the year with an elbow injury. Williams has a 4.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB over 18 innings this season. The right-hander's next start is projected to come at home versus the Tigers.