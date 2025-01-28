Brito could be a long shot to win the Guardians' second base job, Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Manager Stephen Vogt spoke to reporters recently and, when asked about the second base job, mentioned Brito fifth among the five names he brought up as being in the competition, with Gabriel Arias, Tyler Freeman, Angel Martinez and Daniel Schneemann being the others. While it doesn't necessarily mean Brito is indeed a long shot for the gig, it could indicate he won't be at the top of the pecking order heading into camp. Brito is the only one in the group without major-league experience, although he is on the 40-man roster. The 23-year-old slashed .256/.365/.443 with 21 homers and 13 steals in 2024 at Triple-A Columbus.