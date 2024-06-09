Avila struck out six and walked two over three scoreless and hitless innings to earn the save in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Marlins.

Avila was scored on in nine of his first 12 outings, but he's settled down lately. He's currently on an 8.2-inning scoreless streak, during which he has a 12:2 K:BB. His save Saturday was the first of his major-league career, though it was his multi-inning abilities in a blowout win that allowed him to pick it up. He's now at a 4.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB through 31.1 innings between the Padres and the Guardians this year. He's trimmed his ratios to a 3.09 ERA and 1.07 WHIP since he was traded to Cleveland in mid-April. Avila is no threat to challenge for consistent high-leverage work.