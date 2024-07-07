Avila (3-1) allowed a run on one hit and struck out two over 1.1 innings to earn the win Saturday over the Giants.

Avila worked in the sixth and seventh innings, and he was credited with the win by the official scorer in a game where the Guardians never trailed despite Logan Allen's 4.1-inning start. Avila has worked more than an inning in seven straight appearances, allowing four runs over 12.2 frames with a 10:8 K:BB in that span. Overall, he's pitched to a 3.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 48:21 K:BB through 46.2 innings between the Guardians and the Padres this season. Avila continues to fill a low-leverage role for Cleveland.