The Guardians have selected Schlesinger with the 113th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

The southpaw pitched out of the bullpen for most of his career at the University of Miami, but Schlesinger showed some intriguing assets as a starter in 2024. His fastball ticked up and topped out at 97 mph, his slider would occasionally flash plus, and he showed a good feel for his changeup. Erratic mechanics and a low arm slot profile him as a likely reliever as a pro, but if the Guardians can help him refine his delivery and make it more consistent, he could prove to be a steal in the fourth round.