Barlow pitched a perfect inning to earn a hold in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Royals.

Barlow has given up six runs over his last seven innings, but he's also picked up seven holds over nine appearances in that span. He's been a little shaky all season, as evidenced by a middling 3.91 ERA to go with a 1.34 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB through 25.1 innings, but Barlow still leads the Guardians with 15 holds. He's maintained a setup role while adding one save and a 2-2 record, though Cade Smith and Hunter Gaddis have been more reliable parts of the bridge to closer Emmanuel Clase.