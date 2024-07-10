Barlow (3-3) allowed a walk in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the extra-inning win Tuesday over the Tigers.

Barlow was on the hook for the loss Monday, but he was better Tuesday as the Guardians evened the series at one game apiece. The right-hander's biggest problem this season has been with free passes -- he has a 5.3 BB/9 and a 1.35 WHIP. Barlow is still finding plenty of success with his slider and curveball, which collectively account for nearly 70 percent of his pitches. This is the second year in a row he's had significant struggles with his four-seam fastball, which opponents have batted .360 and slugged .520 against in 2024. With a 3.58 ERA and 17 holds, Barlow has yet to lose out on high-leverage looks, but all of Hunter Gaddis, Tim Herrin and Cade Smith have produced better results while seeing similar usage, though Barlow's 12.7 K/9 is tops on the team.