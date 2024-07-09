Barlow (2-3) allowed a run on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning, taking the loss versus the Tigers on Monday.

Barlow put runners on the corners before giving up the lone run of the game on a fielder's choice. He allowed just two runs over 12.1 innings from the start of June through July 4, but he's given up another two runs over his last two appearances. Barlow is at a 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB through 36.2 innings while adding two saves and 17 holds. Barlow is part of the mix for setup duties, but his lofty walk rate continues to hold him back compared to many of Cleveland's other relievers.