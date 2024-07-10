Kwan went 3-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Kwan was one of three Guardians, along with Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor, to log three hits Tuesday. That trio set the table for a potent offensive showing in the high-scoring game, just one day after Monday's 1-0 victory for the Tigers. Kwan is batting .324 (11-for-34) in July across eight games, and he's slashing .363/.418/.531 with nine home runs, 27 RBI, 54 runs scored and four stolen bases over 64 contests this season.